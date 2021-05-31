Lagos isn’t messing about with its new lockdown laws
Nigeria’s commercial hub threatens to jail Covid transgressors
31 May 2021 - 20:11
Nigeria’s biggest city has imposed new coronavirus laws that carry strict penalties, including fines and imprisonment for violations.
Under the new laws, the Lagos state governor can “quarantine anyone he deems fit and for any period of time, sanction erring individuals with fines of up to 500,000 naira (R16,727) or imprisonment of up to five years”, the state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, said. ..
