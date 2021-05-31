The digital divide is a cloud hanging over climate talks

The switch online has left activists living in poorer areas and developing nations often struggling with bad connections

Zambian climate campaigner Precious Kalombwana was thrilled to take part in an online training workshop with former US vice-president Al Gore. But when she wanted to speak, a shaky internet connection meant no-one could hear her.



Pandemic moves to virtual events – including UN climate talks starting on Monday – have made it easier for experts and activists worldwide to participate, but many living in places without reliable connectivity say they are still missing out...