The digital divide is a cloud hanging over climate talks

The switch online has left activists living in poorer areas and developing nations often struggling with bad connections

31 May 2021 - 20:11 By Sonia Elks

Zambian climate campaigner Precious Kalombwana was thrilled to take part in an online training workshop with former US vice-president Al Gore. But when she wanted to speak, a shaky internet connection meant no-one could hear her.

Pandemic moves to virtual events – including UN climate talks starting on Monday – have made it easier for experts and activists worldwide to participate, but many living in places without reliable connectivity say they are still missing out...

