Hybrid work: what’s in store for the economy, productivity and promotions?

This is the future of mixed work, according to the expert who did his homework before Covid-19 was even heard of

Americans are shedding their masks, buying concert tickets and booking holidays like it’s 2019. But there’s one thing that’s doesn’t appear to be going anywhere as the pandemic fades: remote work.



Companies from Vanguard Group to Ford are permanently adopting “hybrid” work schedules where employees spend some of the week at home and the rest at an office. Forecasting the implications of these long-term work shifts on the US economy is no small task...