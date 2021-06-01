Language finally evolves to catch up with Covid-19 variants
That clutter of numbers, letters and full stops has now been replaced by a more practical naming system
01 June 2021 - 19:57
Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek alphabet to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma.
The World Health Organisation revealed the new names on Monday amid criticism that those given by scientists to strains such as the SA variant – which goes by multiple names including B.1.351, 501Y.V2 and 20H/501Y.V2 – were too complicated...
