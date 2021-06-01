Mafia ‘people-slayer’ walks free, to the outrage of victims’ families

The Italian mobster who turned state witness and helped authorities crack down on Cosa Nostra clans is free

Sicilian mafia turncoat Giovanni Brusca, the man who detonated the bomb that killed judge Giovanni Falcone in 1992, has been released from jail after serving a 25-year sentence, causing grief and anger among the relatives of those he killed.



Brusca, 64, was arrested in 1996 after the attack that killed Falcone, his wife and three police officers. After turning state witness, he helped prosecutors in their crackdown against the Cosa Nostra clans...