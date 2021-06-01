Sinovac offers hope for developing world as rich nations hog other shots

A Brazilian study has found CoronaVac to be effective against Covid-19, but it is yet to receive approval from the WHO

A study of a small Brazilian town vaccinated with the shot made by Sinovac Biotech showed it can control Covid-19 outbreaks more effectively than expected from clinical testing, giving another boost to the Chinese-made inoculation that’s relied on by dozens of developing countries.



While neighbouring cities were being hit hard by the pandemic, Serrana, a town of 45,000 people, saw deaths fall by 95% in the five weeks immediately after the mass vaccination was completed. Symptomatic cases dropped by 80% and hospitalisations decreased by 86%, the study by the Sao Paulo state government found...