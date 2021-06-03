Far-right Jewish leader and Palestinian politician make strange bedfellows

Islamist casts aside differences with Israel’s prime minister-hopeful to join forces, and some Arabs are not happy

It was a photo opportunity for the history books: an Islamist politician from Israel’s Arab minority grinning alongside a far-right Jewish leader and his allies, moments after endorsing him as prime minister and handing him a governing majority.



Common cause against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu helped bring Mansour Abbas into the political fold late on Wednesday, his tiny Islamist faction securing a paper-thin majority for Jewish parties hoping to unseat Israel’s longest serving premier...