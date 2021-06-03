Jail time: this is what happens when you poke the Belarusian bear
President Alexander Lukashenko is very quick to crush any dissident activity in Belarus
03 June 2021 - 20:19
Andrey was working at a bar in central Minsk when he stumbled into the dangerous world of politics in a country where protest comes with a prison sentence, or worse.
At OK16, a former factory hall turned culture hub in the Belarusian capital, Andrey would often see Viktor Babariko, the CEO of a bank that owned the venue, in line for a coffee and a chat. When he unexpectedly announced his bid to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in August’s election, Andrey thought: Why not join Babariko’s campaign?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.