World

Jail time: this is what happens when you poke the Belarusian bear

President Alexander Lukashenko is very quick to crush any dissident activity in Belarus

03 June 2021 - 20:19 By Aliaksandr Kudrytski and Andrea Dudik

Andrey was working at a bar in central Minsk when he stumbled into the dangerous world of politics in a country where protest comes with a prison sentence, or worse.

At OK16, a former factory hall turned culture hub in the Belarusian capital, Andrey would often see Viktor Babariko, the CEO of a bank that owned the venue, in line for a coffee and a chat. When he unexpectedly announced his bid to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in August’s election, Andrey thought: Why not join Babariko’s campaign?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tough choice for Covid zero countries: open up or be a hermit kingdom World
  2. Jail time: this is what happens when you poke the Belarusian bear World
  3. Far-right Jewish leader and Palestinian politician make strange bedfellows World
  4. Conversion therapists still stalk LGBT+ Arabs online despite Facebook ban World
  5. Eye on the world – June 4 2021 World

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. ‘He was very sad’: the moment a Belarusian dissident knew his time was up World
  2. Hundreds detained as Belarusians chant dead protester's last words World
  3. People’s champion: Belarus basketball star jailed over election protest Sport