Jail time: this is what happens when you poke the Belarusian bear

President Alexander Lukashenko is very quick to crush any dissident activity in Belarus

Andrey was working at a bar in central Minsk when he stumbled into the dangerous world of politics in a country where protest comes with a prison sentence, or worse.



At OK16, a former factory hall turned culture hub in the Belarusian capital, Andrey would often see Viktor Babariko, the CEO of a bank that owned the venue, in line for a coffee and a chat. When he unexpectedly announced his bid to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in August’s election, Andrey thought: Why not join Babariko’s campaign?..