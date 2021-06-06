World

Tit for tat: Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s tweet is deleted

However, Nigeria says Twitter suspension isn’t just about leader’s tweet

06 June 2021 - 19:13 By Ruth Olurounbi

Nigeria’s government said its ban on Twitter was “temporary” and the result of broader grievances than the company’s deletion of a post by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Telecommunications operators shut down remaining links to Twitter on government orders on Saturday...

