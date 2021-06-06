Trump is back, searching for the spotlight again as he takes aim at Biden

After having his Facebook account suspended for two years, Trump starts public re-emergence with focus on his grievances

Donald Trump began his public re-emergence with a rambling speech in which he aired long-standing grievances, highlighted his actions as president, and decried President Joe Biden and Democrats for undoing them.



The former president spoke for about 90 minutes at the North Carolina Republican Party’s convention in Greenville on Saturday night. He’s expected to restart campaign-style rallies as Republicans look to regain control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections, and continues to hold out the prospect of running for the White House again in 2024...