Africa can bet on vaccine boost as Senegal hatches plan for production
The West African nation is collaborating with a Belgian company to manufacture its own jabs for distribution in the region
07 June 2021 - 20:17
Senegal could begin producing Covid-19 vaccines next year under an agreement with Belgian biotech group Univercells aimed at boosting Africa’s drug-manufacturing ambitions, a source involved in funding the project said.
As wealthy countries begin to reopen after securing vaccine supplies early, African nations are still struggling to acquire shots. On a continent of 1.3 billion, only about seven million have been fully vaccinated...
