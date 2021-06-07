World

Africa can bet on vaccine boost as Senegal hatches plan for production

The West African nation is collaborating with a Belgian company to manufacture its own jabs for distribution in the region

07 June 2021 - 20:17 By Edward McAllister

Senegal could begin producing Covid-19 vaccines next year under an agreement with Belgian biotech group Univercells aimed at boosting Africa’s drug-manufacturing ambitions, a source involved in funding the project said.

As wealthy countries begin to reopen after securing vaccine supplies early, African nations are still struggling to acquire shots. On a continent of 1.3 billion, only about seven million have been fully vaccinated...

