World

Covid’s delta variant is on a whole new level of frightening

Gangrene, hearing loss and severe gastric upsets are just some of the new symptoms Indian doctors are seeing

08 June 2021 - 20:09 By Bhuma Shrivastava

The coronavirus variant driving India’s devastating Covid-19 second wave is the most infectious to emerge so far. Doctors now want to know if it’s also more severe.

Hearing impairment, severe gastric upsets and blood clots leading to gangrene, symptoms not typically seen in Covid patients, have been linked by doctors in India to the so-called delta variant. In England and Scotland, early evidence suggests the strain — which is also now dominant there — carries a higher risk of hospitalisation...

