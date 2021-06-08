Lizard of Oz: meet Cooper, the supersized dino that once thundered down under

The newly discovered species is the largest found in Australia and among the top five in the world

Scientists have confirmed the discovery of a new dinosaur species in Australia, one of the largest found in the world, more than a decade after cattle farmers first uncovered bones of the animal.



The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was attached to Antarctica, according to a research paper (https://peerj.com/articles/11317) published on Monday...