Lizard of Oz: meet Cooper, the supersized dino that once thundered down under
The newly discovered species is the largest found in Australia and among the top five in the world
08 June 2021 - 20:09
Scientists have confirmed the discovery of a new dinosaur species in Australia, one of the largest found in the world, more than a decade after cattle farmers first uncovered bones of the animal.
The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was attached to Antarctica, according to a research paper (https://peerj.com/articles/11317) published on Monday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.