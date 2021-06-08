Shifting gears: blow for Musk as his wingman quits Tesla
Analysts call veteran Jerome Guillen’s departure a ‘huge and unexpected loss’ for carmaker
08 June 2021 - 20:09
Tesla has parted ways with Jerome Guillen, a 10-year veteran who most recently served as president of heavy trucking and was one of four top executives running the company alongside CEO Elon Musk.
Guillen left the company on June 3, according to a regulatory filing. He was a top lieutenant to Musk and played a key role in ramping up Model 3 production in 2018. The executive previously served as president of Tesla’s automotive business and was named head of heavy trucking in March...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.