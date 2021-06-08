World

Shifting gears: blow for Musk as his wingman quits Tesla

Analysts call veteran Jerome Guillen’s departure a ‘huge and unexpected loss’ for carmaker

08 June 2021 - 20:09 By Dana Hull, Gabrielle Coppola and Ed Ludlow

Tesla has parted ways with Jerome Guillen, a 10-year veteran who most recently served as president of heavy trucking and was one of four top executives running the company alongside CEO Elon Musk.

Guillen left the company on June 3, according to a regulatory filing. He was a top lieutenant to Musk and played a key role in ramping up Model 3 production in 2018. The executive previously served as president of Tesla’s automotive business and was named head of heavy trucking in March...

