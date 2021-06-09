Holy craps: nun admits she nicked school cash to fund gambling ‘habit’

The former principal faces 40 years for squandering Catholic school’s money at casinos despite her vow of poverty

A retired California nun has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges for stealing more than $835,000 (R11.3m) from a school to pay for personal expenses including gambling trips.



Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, faces a maximum jail time of 40 years in federal prison for the charges, according to a Tuesday statement from the US attorney's office of the Central District of California...