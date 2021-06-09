World

Holy craps: nun admits she nicked school cash to fund gambling ‘habit’

The former principal faces 40 years for squandering Catholic school’s money at casinos despite her vow of poverty

09 June 2021 - 20:53 By Derek Francis

A retired California nun has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges for stealing more than $835,000 (R11.3m) from a school to pay for personal expenses including gambling trips.

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, faces a maximum jail time of 40 years in federal prison for the charges, according to a Tuesday statement from the US attorney's office of the Central District of California...

