Not so Fastly: why a slew of websites suddenly went offline

Content delivery platform Fastly’s hour-long outage shows internet’s reliance on a handful of tech firms

The hour-long Fastly outage on Tuesday was a reminder of how exposed the world’s biggest websites are to the impact of disruptions ranging from simple human error to coordinated cyberattack.



The failure at Fastly, which helps websites load their pages faster, sent vast swathes of the web offline on Tuesday. News websites including CNN, the New York Times and Bloomberg News, services such as Amazon, Shopify and Stripe, plus sites as large as Spotify and Reddit all went offline. UK government digital services were also unavailable for a period...