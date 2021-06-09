World

Zoom doom: it’s not your cat you have to worry about, it’s your voice

Women’s voices on video conferencing platforms sound ‘less expressive’ and so less charismatic, studies show

09 June 2021 - 20:52 By Frances Schwartzkopff

Virtual meetings have become ubiquitous since Covid-19, setting off new anxieties for employees and executives alike. Is the suit jacket covering the sweatpants? Will the children or the cat interrupt the meeting?

Turns out that if you’re a woman, how you sound may be a bigger concern...

