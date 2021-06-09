Zoom doom: it’s not your cat you have to worry about, it’s your voice

Women’s voices on video conferencing platforms sound ‘less expressive’ and so less charismatic, studies show

Virtual meetings have become ubiquitous since Covid-19, setting off new anxieties for employees and executives alike. Is the suit jacket covering the sweatpants? Will the children or the cat interrupt the meeting?



Turns out that if you’re a woman, how you sound may be a bigger concern...