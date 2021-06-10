Pfizer to give US 500 million Covid vaccines to donate to poor nations

European Union foregoes 100 million J&J vaccines, considers donating other doses

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Thursday they have agreed to supply the US government with 500 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to donate to poorer countries over the next two years.



The two drugmakers will provide 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022, which the US will then distribute to 92 lower-income countries and the AU, they said...