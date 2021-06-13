Military intervention in Moz will only be a ‘last resort’ for SADC

Regional leaders to meet on June 23 to determine response to insurgency in nation’s gas-rich northern province

Regional military intervention to help Mozambique contain an Islamist insurgency in its gas-rich northern province would be a last resort and only happen if the nation asked for it, according to Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.



Heads of state from the Southern African Development Community are due to meet again later this month to decide how it can assist Mozambique end violence that’s left at least 2,860 people dead and forced almost 800,000 to flee their homes. The fighting also prompted TotalEnergies SE to stall plans for a $20bn gas-export project...