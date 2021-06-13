Rome’s pandemic recovery sparks a stand-off between cafes and cars
Outdoor dining is helping save Rome’s restaurants, but drivers don’t want to see it last
13 June 2021 - 17:49
As Rome seeks to restart its economy from the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have inadvertently ignited a fierce battle for the city’s streets — or to be more precise, its curbs.
With indoor seating still restricted by measures to contain Covid-19, Rome’s administration in April allowed cafes and restaurants to set up outdoor seating in public areas for free. In practice, that’s meant occupying cramped parking space on the city streets, infuriating drivers in the process...
