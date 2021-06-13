The UFO report won’t change minds. But maybe it should

Just in case there is extraterrestrial life, perhaps we should have a little more cognitive humility about the unknown

Those of us who’ve dreamed of extraterrestrial life since sci-fi-drenched childhoods are awaiting the US federal government’s forthcoming report on UFOs. And yet the report is unlikely to change any minds.



Which makes the controversy over unidentified flying objects a lot like everything else these days — and a good candidate to teach us a thing or two about the value of cognitive humility...