World

The UFO report won’t change minds. But maybe it should

Just in case there is extraterrestrial life, perhaps we should have a little more cognitive humility about the unknown

13 June 2021 - 17:49 By Stephen L Carter

Those of us who’ve dreamed of extraterrestrial life since sci-fi-drenched childhoods are awaiting the US federal government’s forthcoming report on UFOs. And yet the report is unlikely to change any minds.

Which makes the controversy over unidentified flying objects a lot like everything else these days — and a good candidate to teach us a thing or two about the value of cognitive humility...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lesotho doesn’t horse around when it comes to being eco-friendly News
  2. Military intervention in Moz will only be a ‘last resort’ for SADC World
  3. Spiralling shipping costs fire up prices from coffee to toys World
  4. Rome’s pandemic recovery sparks a stand-off between cafes and cars World
  5. The UFO report won’t change minds. But maybe it should World

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. Alien invasion: should Earthlings try to find them before they find us? World
  2. US government finds no evidence aerial sightings were alien spacecraft Sci-Tech
  3. Alien 'super-Earth' may offer clues about atmospheres on distant worlds Sci-Tech
  4. Are you sceptical enough to navigate a minefield of conspiracy theories? Lifestyle
  5. Cape telescope brings us closer to ET News