Poor Elon, he only has one house left to sell as taxman closes in

A report into the wealth of billionaire business people relative to the tax they’ve paid is on the FBI’s radar

Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted that he’s decided to sell his last remaining house a week after a report said he and other billionaires paid little or no income tax for several years.



The electric carmaker’s CEO tweeted earlier this month that he only has one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is rented out for events and that if he sold, it “would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day”...