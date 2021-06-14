World

Trump is gone, but tensions between US and allies can’t be voted away

China and Brexit are among the issues over which G7 leaders do not fully see eye to eye

14 June 2021 - 20:13 By Flavia Krause-Jackson, Arne Delfs and Ania Nussbaum

America isn’t quite back. Europe isn’t that united. Brexit still isn’t done.

There was a lot riding on the Group of Seven summit, and a fair few telling moments came out of it...

