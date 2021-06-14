Wasabi and a Bourbon chaser tarry a while to become the talk of the town

A Pekingese and a whippet were the stars of the show at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday in Tarrytown, New York.



A Whippet named Bourbon came second, winning the reserve prize at the 145-year-old competition. This year marked the first time the show was not held in Manhattan...