Wasabi and a Bourbon chaser tarry a while to become the talk of the town
A Pekingese and a whippet were the stars of the show at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
14 June 2021 - 20:13
Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday in Tarrytown, New York.
A Whippet named Bourbon came second, winning the reserve prize at the 145-year-old competition. This year marked the first time the show was not held in Manhattan...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.