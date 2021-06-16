Japan’s Olympic-size LGBT let-down on eve of ‘Unity in Diversity’ Games
The country’s parliament has failed to fulfil a ruling party pledge on the passing of an LGBT-understanding law
16 June 2021 - 19:20
A bill under which discrimination against LGBT individuals would be deemed unacceptable has been dropped by Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga’s ruling party, officially dying on Wednesday when the current parliamentary session ended.
On top of this, members of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) were reported to have made discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities during the discussion process, sparking protests outside the party’s Tokyo headquarters...
