Less controversial alternative to ivermectin could be Regen-Cov

Clinical trial provides the clearest evidence of the therapy’s effectiveness among hospitalised patients

16 June 2021 - 19:19 By Alistair Smout

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s Covid-19 antibody cocktail reduces deaths in hospitalised patients who have not mounted their own antibody response, a large British study published on Wednesday found.

The therapy, Regen-Cov, has been granted emergency use authorisation for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 in the US, but results from the Recovery trial provide the clearest evidence of its effectiveness among hospitalised patients...

