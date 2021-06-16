Less controversial alternative to ivermectin could be Regen-Cov

Clinical trial provides the clearest evidence of the therapy’s effectiveness among hospitalised patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s Covid-19 antibody cocktail reduces deaths in hospitalised patients who have not mounted their own antibody response, a large British study published on Wednesday found.



The therapy, Regen-Cov, has been granted emergency use authorisation for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 in the US, but results from the Recovery trial provide the clearest evidence of its effectiveness among hospitalised patients...