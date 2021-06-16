World

Winner, winner chicken dinner: Asian states resort to vaccine bribery

Chickens, cows, flats offered up in Southeast Asia’s vaccination lucky draws

16 June 2021 - 19:19 By Juarawee Kittisilpa, Marius Zaharia and Heru Asprihanto

Chickens, cows, paid leave, even a $1m flat, these are the prizes on offer from Thailand to Indonesia to Hong Kong for those who get vaccinated against Covid-19 as nations across Asia combat vaccine hesitancy.

As more transmissible variants of the virus have driven a surge in cases in Southeast Asia in recent weeks, authorities have started offering chances in lucky draws for vaccinations...

