Winner, winner chicken dinner: Asian states resort to vaccine bribery
Chickens, cows, flats offered up in Southeast Asia’s vaccination lucky draws
16 June 2021 - 19:19
Chickens, cows, paid leave, even a $1m flat, these are the prizes on offer from Thailand to Indonesia to Hong Kong for those who get vaccinated against Covid-19 as nations across Asia combat vaccine hesitancy.
As more transmissible variants of the virus have driven a surge in cases in Southeast Asia in recent weeks, authorities have started offering chances in lucky draws for vaccinations...
