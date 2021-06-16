WTF? WWW 2B sold as NFT

Thirty years ago Sir Tim Berners-Lee wrote 9,555 lines that changed the world and soon they’ll be up for auction

From June 23 to 30 Sotheby’s will auction the 9,555 lines of source code that form the basis of the World Wide Web.



The code was written by British computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee in 1990 and 1991, and will be tied to an NFT, a smart contract that proves the code’s authenticity and unique right of ownership. The files can be accessed by the buyer through the NFT, which will contain links through which they can be viewed online or downloaded to a computer. The winning bidder will also receive a letter from Berners-Lee “reflecting on the code and the process of creating it”, according to a release, with a 30-minute video created by a graphic designer that shows the code being written...