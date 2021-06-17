World

The end of ‘America’s original sin’ has its day

US Congress has declared ‘Juneteenth’, which marks the anniversary of the abolishment of slavery, a federal holiday

17 June 2021 - 19:23 By Jarrell Dillard

President Joe Biden signed legislation on Thursday to make June 19 a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US, after the House and Senate passed the bill in votes earlier this week.

The measure to establish the Juneteenth National Independence Day passed 415-14 on Wednesday, a day after it cleared the Senate by unanimous consent...

