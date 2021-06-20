World

Brazilians insist on hard-to-find Pfizer despite death toll topping 500,000

President spreads doubt, hindering a crucial health campaign as Brazilians shun AstraZeneca and Coronavac

20 June 2021 - 18:16 By Julia Leite, Gabriela Mestre and Luana Vicentina

Brazil hit the grim mark of half a million Covid deaths on Saturday, a toll second only to the US that shows few signs of easing. Yet residents are spurning vaccines that they believe are substandard in favour of hard-to-find shots from Pfizer.

In Sao Paulo, people demand the US company’s shots at public clinics and often walk out if none are available. Some healthcare centres have put up signs saying “no Pfizer shots” to save time. Many vaccination centres are empty, and the few that have Pfizer have massive lines...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – June 21 2021 World
  2. Case counting enters new era as scientists focus on learning to live with Covid World
  3. Child labour takes the sweetness out of investing in chocolate World
  4. Brazilians insist on hard-to-find Pfizer despite death toll topping 500,000 World
  5. You may not need a Covid booster shot every year after all World

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Russian, Chinese vaccines on way but they won't be a magic bullet for SA South Africa
  2. White House to finish allocating 80 million US-made Covid-19 shots for shipment ... World
  3. Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says cops will support him 'whatever happens' World
  4. Brazil plans to allow vaccinated people to not wear face masks, says president World
  5. Sinovac offers hope for developing world as rich nations hog other shots World
  6. Covid-19 variants get official names South Africa