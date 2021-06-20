Brazilians insist on hard-to-find Pfizer despite death toll topping 500,000

President spreads doubt, hindering a crucial health campaign as Brazilians shun AstraZeneca and Coronavac

Brazil hit the grim mark of half a million Covid deaths on Saturday, a toll second only to the US that shows few signs of easing. Yet residents are spurning vaccines that they believe are substandard in favour of hard-to-find shots from Pfizer.



In Sao Paulo, people demand the US company’s shots at public clinics and often walk out if none are available. Some healthcare centres have put up signs saying “no Pfizer shots” to save time. Many vaccination centres are empty, and the few that have Pfizer have massive lines...