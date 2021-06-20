World

Child labour takes the sweetness out of investing in chocolate

Despite chocolate companies pledging to cut child labour, the problem has actually got worse, says report

20 June 2021 - 18:17 By Lars Erik Taraldsen and Leanne de Bassompierre

In Oslo, where the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund decides how to allocate $1.4-trillion (R20-trillion), a huge contradiction lurks.

The fund is trying to reconcile a sustainable-investing mantra with the billions it owns in companies that source cocoa from regions where children pick beans that feed the world’s craving for chocolate. So far, it has chosen to stay involved rather than sell so it can push for positive change...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – June 21 2021 World
  2. Case counting enters new era as scientists focus on learning to live with Covid World
  3. Child labour takes the sweetness out of investing in chocolate World
  4. Brazilians insist on hard-to-find Pfizer despite death toll topping 500,000 World
  5. You may not need a Covid booster shot every year after all World

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Norges: banks the key stock Business
  2. Child labour rises globally for the first time in decades World
  3. Fears of exploitation grow for children stranded in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict Africa
  4. Under-age kids in DRC turn to moto-taxis for work to survive Covid fallout World