World

Asia’s LGBTQ-friendly automakers sing a different tune at home

Hyundai, Subaru, Toyota get top scores on equality in the US for policies that don’t translate to their domestic markets

21 June 2021 - 20:20 By Bruce Einhorn, Kyunghee Park and River Davis

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company has courted the American LGBTQ community for years, backing a film series in 2019 that featured Shangela — a breakout star of the reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race — and sponsoring the Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival for queer artists of colour. In April the company unveiled a 60-second commercial, Chosen Family, made by a gay-owned production company with a cast including drag queens and a male couple expecting a baby with a pregnant woman.

A longtime sponsor of Glaad’s annual media awards, Hyundai received a perfect score in this year’s Human Rights Campaign Foundation ranking of the best places for LGBTQ people to work. The company is “proud to partner with organisations that fight for LGBTQ rights every day”, said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America...

