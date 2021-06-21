Get ready for years of chaos in the ebb and flow of container shipping
Not moving empty boxes during Covid has led to a glut in the west and a shortage in the east, pushing rates sky high
21 June 2021 - 20:20
The world’s cargo ships just can’t seem to get their act together.
First there were the queues at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which left as many as 40 container vessels awaiting a berth in early February amid a flood of traffic. Combined volumes at the terminals hit a record 1,9 million containers in May, nearly double the Covid-19 low in March 2020...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.