World

Get ready for years of chaos in the ebb and flow of container shipping

Not moving empty boxes during Covid has led to a glut in the west and a shortage in the east, pushing rates sky high

21 June 2021 - 20:20 By David Fickling

The world’s cargo ships just can’t seem to get their act together.

First there were the queues at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which left as many as 40 container vessels awaiting a berth in early February amid a flood of traffic. Combined volumes at the terminals hit a record 1,9 million containers in May, nearly double the Covid-19 low in March 2020...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Asia’s LGBTQ-friendly automakers sing a different tune at home World
  2. Skilled worker? Then Australia needs you, but there’s a virus in the works World
  3. Planting seed money: Rockefellers and Ikea to give $1bn for clean energy World
  4. Get ready for years of chaos in the ebb and flow of container shipping World
  5. Eye on the world – June 22 2021 World

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Spiralling shipping costs fire up prices from coffee to toys World
  2. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  3. Ship suffers engine trouble in Suez Canal, no impact on traffic - SCA Africa
  4. Not shipshape: Cape Town's port problems hit RFG's exports Business