World

Drop the pilot? Having one pilot in the cockpit is a terrible idea

Automation and tight budgets are tempting airlines to slim down flight crews. How will that help in an emergency?

22 June 2021 - 20:34 By Tim Culpan and David Fickling

It took just 23 seconds for Qantas Airways flight QF72 to drop 210 metres, throwing passengers into the ceiling midway through its journey from Singapore to Perth. 

Within five seconds, the Airbus A330 experienced forces equal to negative 0.8 times gravity switching to 1.56G, which must have felt first like the drop of a roller coaster followed by an acceleration faster than a sports car. It was a harrowing experience that left more than 100 injured...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Netflix widens its jaws to take a blockbuster bite out of the competition World
  2. More than just a game: web sleuths refuse to abandon conspiracy theory World
  3. Running on empty: poor nations desperate as vaccine supplies run dry World
  4. Drop the pilot? Having one pilot in the cockpit is a terrible idea World
  5. Eye on the world – June 23 2021 World

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Flying high: Qantas at the centre of disturbing drug smuggling ring World
  2. Ex-SAA pilot with 100% safety record died because his passenger was too heavy South Africa
  3. CAA starts investigation into Durban helicopter crash South Africa
  4. Four dead in mid-air collision outside Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Pilots threaten SAA flight plan Business
  6. In a ‘blatant’ disregard for safety, CAA allows SAA to fly into the unknown News