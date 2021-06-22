Netflix widens its jaws to take a blockbuster bite out of the competition

The streaming service has signed top Hollywood producer and director Steven Spielberg to produce films for it

When Steven Spielberg agrees to make movies for Netflix, it’s no longer just a Covid-19 pandemic phenomenon. Even if the box office’s relocation to the living room is only a partial one, it is permanent. And it’s forcing Hollywood and Netflix to realise how much they need each other.



In a game-changing announcement on Monday, Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners, signed a deal to produce multiple films a year for Netflix, attaching one of Hollywood’s most influential producers and legendary directors — Jaws, ET, Jurassic Park — to the most popular entertainment venue of recent times. It’s significant in that Spielberg and Netflix once represented industry antipodes (“Hell Freezes Over?” read one entertainment site’s headline on Monday). Beyond the symbolism, though, the result of the partnership may be meaningful for Netflix users and investors concerned about the at-times subpar quality of its library. ..