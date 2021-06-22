Running on empty: poor nations desperate as vaccine supplies run dry
Many have run out of shots distributed through the Covax campaign, and the world could pay a heavy price
22 June 2021 - 20:34
A string of nations across Africa, Asia and other regions have run out of Covid-19 vaccines or are on the brink of doing so, months after receiving first shipments from a global programme meant to equitably distribute the life-saving shots.
When the supplies arrived in developing countries earlier this year through the Covax effort, they were seen as an important step in narrowing a glaring gap in global access. Today, many of those same countries are facing vaccine shortages and are unsure when they will receive donations from wealthy countries...
