World

Running on empty: poor nations desperate as vaccine supplies run dry

Many have run out of shots distributed through the Covax campaign, and the world could pay a heavy price

22 June 2021 - 20:34 By James Paton and Corinne Gretler

A string of nations across Africa, Asia and other regions have run out of Covid-19 vaccines or are on the brink of doing so, months after receiving first shipments from a global programme meant to equitably distribute the life-saving shots.

When the supplies arrived in developing countries earlier this year through the Covax effort, they were seen as an important step in narrowing a glaring gap in global access. Today, many of those same countries are facing vaccine shortages and are unsure when they will receive donations from wealthy countries...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.





