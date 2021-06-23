World

Hungary’s ‘shameful’ anti-LGBTQ stance could see its finances curtailed

EU ponders pulling funding from the country after it passes a law banning ‘homosexual’ content for children

23 June 2021 - 20:16 By Katharina Rosskopf and Nikos Chrysoloras

The European Commission will begin legal proceedings against Hungary over a controversial law curtailing LGBTQ content, in the latest spat between Brussels and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government.

“The Hungarian bill is a shame,” commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. “I will use all the powers of the commission to ensure the rights of all EU citizens are guaranteed, whoever you are and wherever you live.”..

