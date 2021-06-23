Hungary’s ‘shameful’ anti-LGBTQ stance could see its finances curtailed
EU ponders pulling funding from the country after it passes a law banning ‘homosexual’ content for children
23 June 2021 - 20:16
The European Commission will begin legal proceedings against Hungary over a controversial law curtailing LGBTQ content, in the latest spat between Brussels and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government.
“The Hungarian bill is a shame,” commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. “I will use all the powers of the commission to ensure the rights of all EU citizens are guaranteed, whoever you are and wherever you live.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.