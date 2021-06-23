World

Super day for the Vatican as hero spins his way in and masks Pope Francis

An unlikely character was among VIPs at the pontiff’s general audience on Wednesday, but he deserved to be

23 June 2021 - 20:16 By Philip Pullella

A different type of participant dropped in on Pope Francis’s general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday — Spider-Man.

A person dressed in a full, skin-tight, red, black and blue costume of the comic book and film character, including head cover, sat in the VIP section of the audience in the Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard...

