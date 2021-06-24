World

Some are not even teens, yet they’re being used by jihadists to wage war

A June 4 massacre in Burkina Faso, the worst in years, was carried out mostly by children under the age of 15

24 June 2021 - 20:36 By Thiam Ndiaga

A massacre in northeast Burkina Faso in which more than 130 people were killed this month was carried out mostly by children between the ages of 12 and 14, the UN and the government said.

Armed assailants raided the village of Solhan on the evening of June 4, opened fire on residents and burnt homes. It was the worst attack in years in an area plagued by jihadists linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zim pays white farmers fractional compensation, but it ‘signals commitment’ World
  2. Two’s company, three’s a board Warren Buffett wants nothing to do with World
  3. Spears are drawn, as Britney begs for her conservatorship to end World
  4. Where an Apple a day doesn’t keep authorities away World
  5. Eye on the world – June 25 2021 World

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. With military victory elusive, W.African nations quietly back talks with ... Africa
  2. At least 132 civilians killed in Burkina Faso's worst attack in years Africa
  3. Mali's former coup chief takes power after military arrests president Africa
  4. Chadian rebels vow to resume advance after Deby's funeral Africa