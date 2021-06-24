Some are not even teens, yet they’re being used by jihadists to wage war

A June 4 massacre in Burkina Faso, the worst in years, was carried out mostly by children under the age of 15

A massacre in northeast Burkina Faso in which more than 130 people were killed this month was carried out mostly by children between the ages of 12 and 14, the UN and the government said.



Armed assailants raided the village of Solhan on the evening of June 4, opened fire on residents and burnt homes. It was the worst attack in years in an area plagued by jihadists linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda...