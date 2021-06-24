World

Spears are drawn, as Britney begs for her conservatorship to end

The pop star has taken her first step to freedom, but there is still a long legal road ahead before she attains it

24 June 2021 - 20:38 By Jill Serjeant

Britney Spears has made clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, but the singer will need patience before finding freedom.

Legal experts say that wanting out of a court-appointed conservatorship is easier said than done. Spears, now 39, will have to convince the judge that she is capable of managing her personal affairs and assets worth about $60m (R853m), according to court documents...

