World

Two’s company, three’s a board Warren Buffett wants nothing to do with

The 90-year-old billionaire pulls out of his potential role as the middleman between Bill and Melinda Gates

24 June 2021 - 20:38 By Katherine Chiglinsky and Sophie Alexander

Warren Buffett is getting out from the middle of a potentially contentious split.

As his friends Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates grapple with a divorce and its implications for the pair’s $50bn foundation, the Berkshire Hathaway executive is stepping down as one of the foundation’s trustees. Buffett made clear he had an “inactive” role on the board, but he was one of just three trustees, which could have placed him in the role of taking sides over its future direction, a potentially fraught situation as the only other board members are the now ex-couple...

