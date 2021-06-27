Don’t be shy: US urges pilots to speak up on UFO sightings

Government encourages reporting ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’ after intelligence report

The US government wants to take reports of unidentified flying objects more seriously, based on unexplained sightings reported by military pilots over the years, according to a new intelligence report that made no mention of theories that aliens may be visiting.



The director of national intelligence said in the findings released on Friday that pilots will be encouraged to report “unexplained aerial phenomena” — the government’s preferred term for UFO sightings — in an effort to collect additional data. That’s a change from the government’s previous stance towards the phenomena, which often involved ignoring or downplaying reports...