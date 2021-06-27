World

Ex-Sudan dictator Bashir could find himself at The Hague at last

Authorities in the country say they have ‘generally decided on the handover of the criminals to the ICC’

27 June 2021 - 23:04 By Mohammed Alamin

Sudan indicated it may be ready to hand over toppled dictator Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has indicted him on war crimes and genocide charges.

The pledge to surrender individuals wanted by the ICC was made on Saturday by federal affairs minister Buthaina Dinar, who didn’t specifically name anyone. Bashir, who was overthrown in 2019 and later jailed for corruption, is wanted by The Hague-based court on charges related to the conflict in the western Sudanese region of Darfur...

