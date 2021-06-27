Facebook must face up to sex-trafficking claims, US court rules

The platform has failed to have a case, accusing it of being the reason women were forced into prostitution, thrown out

Facebook must face lawsuits filed by three women who say they were forced into prostitution as teenagers by abusers who used the social media site to ensnare girls.



Justice James Blacklock of the Texas Supreme Court said in a ruling on Friday the women can sue the platform under a state law that allows legal action against those who benefit from sex trafficking. But he said they can’t pursue claims under federal law that Facebook failed to warn minors and take measures to block sex-trafficking activity on its site...