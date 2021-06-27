Is Chauvin’s sentence for killing George Floyd ‘a turning point in US’?

On-duty officers have killed more than 1,000 people a year since 2013, yet their actions ‘aren’t treated as criminal’

A judge’s 22-and-a-half-year sentence on Friday for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, isn’t entirely unprecedented, but remains incredibly rare.



In the past 15 years, 11 officers have been convicted in the US of murder for crimes committed while on duty, according to an analysis by Bowling Green State University professor Philip Stinson. On average, those men received nearly 22 years of prison time, though sentences ranged from just under seven years to life imprisonment. More than 1,000 people have been killed by on-duty police officers each year since 2013, an annual rate that has held steady, according to Mapping Police Violence, which tracks police killings in the US...