Blubbing North Koreans want thinner Kim’s blubber back
People ‘were most heartbroken when they saw the emaciated figure of the respected comrade general’
28 June 2021 - 18:58
North Koreans broke down in tears over seeing a dramatically thinner Kim Jong-un, tightly controlled state TV cited a citizen as saying, allowing rare comments touching on the deeply sensitive subject of the leader’s health.
People were “were most heartbroken when they saw the emaciated figure of the respected comrade general”, a Pyongyang citizen told Korean Central Television in comments broadcast Friday. “Everyone says that tears came out naturally,” said the man, whose name wasn’t given...
