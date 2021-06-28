World

When naked and afraid costs you deerly

Nude sunbathers were among those fined by Australian authorities at the weekend for not obeying Covid-19 rules

28 June 2021 - 18:57 By Byron Kaye

Australian authorities have fined two nude beach sunbathers for breaching a Covid-19 lockdown after they ran into a forest when surprised by a wild deer and got lost, an incident that went viral on social media.

The men were among 44 people fined at the weekend for infringing curbs in Sydney and surrounding areas meant to rein in an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has spread to both coasts...

