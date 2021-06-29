World

Africa’s fastest-growing Covid epidemic paralyses Namibian systems

Patients ‘die unnoticed’ as an influx of cases overwhelms hospitals and mortuaries

29 June 2021 - 19:33 By Kaula Nhongo and Antony Sguazzin

In Namibia, which has Africa’s fastest-growing Covid-19 epidemic, vaccines are running out, hospitals and mortuaries are overwhelmed and the blame game has begun.

First-time inoculations have been stopped as there are only enough doses to complete courses, and the government is being criticised by politicians and its own medical experts...

