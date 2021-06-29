Mexico follows Peter Tosh’s advice on marijuana and ‘legalises it’

Top court removes ban against smoking weed. Anyone who wants a permit for recreational use can now get one

Mexico’s Supreme Court has removed the nation’s prohibition against consuming marijuana, allowing anyone who wants a permit for recreational use of cannabis to be able to receive one.



The decision eliminates all legal obstacles for the health ministry to authorise planting, harvesting, possession and transportation of pot for personal use by adults, the court said in a statement. The ruling doesn’t decriminalise the sale of cannabis, or its use without a permit...