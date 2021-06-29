World

US Supreme Court flushes the toilet on school’s transgender bigotry

After years of grim treatment, a man who wasn’t allowed to use the boys’ facilities at school has won his case

29 June 2021 - 19:33 By Greg Stohr

The US Supreme Court refused to question the rights of transgender pupils to use school bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity, rejecting an appeal by a Virginia school board in a long-running civil rights battle.

The rebuff seals a legal victory for Gavin Grimm, who was a high school pupil in 2014 when the Gloucester County School Board barred him from continuing to use the boys’ bathrooms. A federal appeals court said the board violated Grimm’s rights under a federal civil rights law and the constitution’s equal protection clause...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Women flushed out of workforce at their peak thanks to menopause World
  2. Africa’s fastest-growing Covid epidemic paralyses Namibian systems World
  3. Mexico follows Peter Tosh’s advice on marijuana and ‘legalises it’ World
  4. Facebook can celebrate its trillion-dollar triumph … for now World
  5. US Supreme Court flushes the toilet on school’s transgender bigotry World

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Transgender women in Miss SA: Activists say society must embrace ... Lifestyle
  2. New Zealand weightlifter Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete ... Sport
  3. Asia’s LGBTQ-friendly automakers sing a different tune at home World
  4. Japan’s Olympic-size LGBT let-down on eve of ‘Unity in Diversity’ Games World
  5. DF Malan High probed for punishing 'provocative' pride pupils instead of abusers South Africa