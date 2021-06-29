US Supreme Court flushes the toilet on school’s transgender bigotry

After years of grim treatment, a man who wasn’t allowed to use the boys’ facilities at school has won his case

The US Supreme Court refused to question the rights of transgender pupils to use school bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity, rejecting an appeal by a Virginia school board in a long-running civil rights battle.



The rebuff seals a legal victory for Gavin Grimm, who was a high school pupil in 2014 when the Gloucester County School Board barred him from continuing to use the boys’ bathrooms. A federal appeals court said the board violated Grimm’s rights under a federal civil rights law and the constitution’s equal protection clause...